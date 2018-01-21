Police investigate theft at Ephrata Goodwill

Theft at Ephrata Goodwill View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Ephrata Police Department Credit: Ephrata Police Department Credit: Ephrata Police Department Credit: Ephrata Police Department

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata police say they are investigating a theft that took place at Goodwill.

They say around 7:15 Friday morning, a man and a woman took items from under a tarp in the donation area in the loading dock of the Goodwill on South State Street.

They loaded the items into their car before returning about 10 minutes later to take more, according to police.

Police say the theft occurred while employees were inside preparing to open the for business.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 717-733-8611 or on Facebook.

