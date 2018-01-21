Police investigate theft at Ephrata Goodwill

Theft at Ephrata Goodwill
Theft at Ephrata Goodwill x
Latest Galleries
-
Pharmacy Robbery
-
Midstate storm damage 9-5-17
-
Midstate storms 8-4-17
-
Hummelstown square crash 4/25/17
-
Storm Damage
-
I-81 crash (2/24/2017)
-
Rue La Rue Cafe Photos
-
Police seek suspect in Susquehanna Twp. skimming device case
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata police say they are investigating a theft that took place at Goodwill.
They say around 7:15 Friday morning, a man and a woman took items from under a tarp in the donation area in the loading dock of the Goodwill on South State Street.
They loaded the items into their car before returning about 10 minutes later to take more, according to police.
Police say the theft occurred while employees were inside preparing to open the for business.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 717-733-8611 or on Facebook.
Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.