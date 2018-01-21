Motorcycle collides with truck, kills 2 in Lancaster County

By Published:

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM)  Police said two people were killed after their motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.

According to a Susquehanna Regional Police release,Nathan Kilby, 31, of Lancaster was driving the motorcycle on Colebrook Road when it crashed at Donegal Spring Road in East Donegal Township. The crash happened on Saturday around 5:49 p.m.

Kilby and his passenger Lauren Rickabaugh, 31, of Holtwood were pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

 

