Lawyers: Firing squad must be option for condemned killer

Andrew Welsh-Huggins Published:
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell. The Ohio Parole Board on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, rejected a request for mercy from Campbell, a condemned inmate who argues he had such a bad childhood and is in such poor health that he should be spared from execution next month. The board's 11-1 decision came in the case of Campbell, set to die by lethal injection on Nov. 15 for killing a teen during a 1997 carjacking. The slaying came five years after he was paroled on a different murder charge. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.

Lawyers for death row inmate Alva Campbell say a firing squad must be an option because the state couldn’t find a usable vein on Campbell during November’s unsuccessful procedure.

Attorneys said in a filing earlier this month that a firing squad wouldn’t cause severe suffering, doesn’t require drugs Campbell might be allergic to or the need to find a vein.

The attorneys offered as another alternative a closely monitored lethal injection system including a headpiece for the inmate that would monitor brain activity.

The state says a judge has already rejected the firing squad as an option.

