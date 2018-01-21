Jordan king tells Pence US must ‘rebuild trust’

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence disembarks from his plane upon his arrival at Amman military airport, Jordan, Saturday, Jan 20, 2018. This is the second leg of his Middle East tour that will include Isreal. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) – Jordan’s King Abdullah II is appealing to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to “rebuild trust and confidence” after the Trump administration’s recent decision to designate Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Abdullah, a staunch U.S. ally, said Sunday in Amman that he hopes to have “candid and frank” discussions with the visiting vice president.

The Jerusalem decision has infuriated the Palestinians, who accuse the U.S. of siding with Israel and say Trump cannot serve as a mediator.

Abdullah noted that the U.S. decision was not part of a “comprehensive settlement” of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He says the U.S. now has a “major challenge to overcome.”

Pence says the U.S. is “committed to restarting the peace process.”

