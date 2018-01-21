Hotels accepting room donations for deputy marshal’s funeral

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several hotels are allowing room donations for law enforcement officers traveling to attend the funeral of Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill. Last week, Hill was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg.

Nine hotels are accepting donations or are giving discounted rates to help cover the stay of those attending Hill’s services.

If you’re interested in giving, you can call and ask for the front desk (not reservations).You can then anonymously pay for a room at the discounted rate set for officers.

The hotel room donations got started by a Facebook group of wives of those who serve in law enforcement.

“To be able to pay it forward means the world,” said Katie Ibberson, who helped organize the donations and is married to the Swatara Township Fire Chief. “To experience a line of duty death is something one should never have to suffer.”

