Government shutdown will not impact Veterans Health Administration services

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon VA Medical Center says they have been inundated with calls asking whether or not they are open during the government shutdown.

They say the shutdown does not affect the Veteran’s Health Administration and that all VA hospitals and clinics will remain open with normal business hours.

The group says vets should keep their appointments.

The group released this statement:

“Despite the current federal government shutdown, VA medical centers and community clinics remain open. The Veterans Health Administration which oversees all VA medical facilities has advanced appropriations, so we remain open and continue to operate. Veterans should keep their appointments despite any suggestion that government services are not available. VA is operating normally for primary care, acute care, specialty care, mental health care and emergency care. No Veterans need to miss their appointments. We are open and seeing patients.”