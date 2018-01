PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a 2-alarm fire at an old feed mill in Lebanon County on Sunday night.

It happened along the 400 block of East High Street in Palmyra around 7 p.m.

The building was abandoned, according to 911 dispatchers.

At least a dozen units responded. The cause has not yet been named.

