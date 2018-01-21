Family of four forced out of home after fire

Colonial park fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Capitol City Fire Photos Credit: Capitol City Fire Photos

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A family of four is now out of their home because of a fire.

The Colonial Park Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived to the 900 block of Gallion street Friday night, the garage was engulfed in flames.

The fire was ruled accidental, but caused about $100,000 in damages.

The fire chief says that someone in the home shut the door of the garage, stopping the fire from spreading to the home.

