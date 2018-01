PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night.

As a result of the game, Minnesota missed the opportunity to become the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl on its home turf.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots will go head-to-head at Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4th at 6:30 p.m. in Minneapolis, Mn.