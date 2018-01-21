Congressman out of Ethics Committee after complaint settlement report

By Published:
Patrick Meehan
FILE - In this March 20, 2013 file photo, Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Speaker Paul Ryan ordered an Ethics Committee investigation Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, after the New York Times reported that Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide who rejected his romantic overtures. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) – A Congressman who represents parts of Lancaster County has been thrown off of the Ethics Committee after a report he used taxpayer money to settle a complaint.

The New York Times reports the money was used to settle a complaint sparked by Congressman Patrick Meehan’s behavior toward a former aide who rejected his romantic advances.

The story cites unnamed people who say Meehan used thousands of taxpayer dollars.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has ordered an ethics investigation.

Meehan denies he harassed or mistreated the former aide.

