Congressman out of Ethics Committee after complaint settlement report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) – A Congressman who represents parts of Lancaster County has been thrown off of the Ethics Committee after a report he used taxpayer money to settle a complaint.

The New York Times reports the money was used to settle a complaint sparked by Congressman Patrick Meehan’s behavior toward a former aide who rejected his romantic advances.

The story cites unnamed people who say Meehan used thousands of taxpayer dollars.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has ordered an ethics investigation.

Meehan denies he harassed or mistreated the former aide.

