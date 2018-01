SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An ATM has been stolen from a business in Susquehanna Township, according to dispatch.

Dispatch says that officers responded around 9 a.m. this morning to Triangle Car Wash on 3620 Walnut Street.

The entire machine was taken away, according to dispatch.

An investigation is ongoing.

