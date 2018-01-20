VP Pence in Egypt for talks on security, counterterrorism

Ken Thomas
Mike Pence
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence waves as he walks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pence is making his fifth visit to Israel, returning to a region he’s visited “a million times" in his heart. An evangelical Christian with strong ties to the Holy Land, Pence this time comes packing two key policy decisions in his bags that have long been top priorities for him: designating Jerusalem as Israel's capital and curtailing aid for Palestinians.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CAIRO (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is in Cairo for meetings with Egyptian leader Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi (AHB’-del fat-AH’ el-SEE’-see) on security and counterterrorism issues.

Pence arrived in Egypt’s capital hours after a budget impasse in Washington led to a U.S. government shutdown. He’s going ahead with his four-day trip to the Middle East, citing national security and diplomatic reasons.

Pence and el-Sissi are expected to discuss security cooperation between the U.S. and Egypt, and efforts to fight the Islamic State group.

Pence is visiting the region more than a month after President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital – a step that’s enraged Palestinians.

Pence plans to travel to Jordan later Saturday and then to Israel on Sunday. He’s not expected to meet with Palestinians officials.

