Upper Dauphin high school holds first Mini-THON in nearly a decade

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)– Upper Dauphin Area High School is hosting its first Mini-THON in nearly a decade.

It’s been a personal goal for one of the organizers to hold the fundraiser to fight childhood cancer before she graduates.

Janae Wasser is a senior at Upper Dauphin High School. She helped organize the Mini-THON.

“I actually had cancer when I was four and it has been my dream and my goal to have a Mini-THON my senior year at my high school,” said Wasser.

Janae’s mom says her daughter showed a fighting spirit early on and has given back for more than a decade

“For goodness sakes she donated her hair twice ten inches one time and 12 inches because she wanted to give back,” said Melissa Wasser.

The goal is to raise money for Four Diamonds.