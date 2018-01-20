Free college prep workshop scheduled for next weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – For many people, the college application can be very confusing.

But one local organization offers resources that can help.

A free college prep workshop will be help on January 27 from 9 a.m. to noon for 9th through 12th grade student.

It will be held at Bethel AME Church on 1721 North 5th Street in Harrisburg.

Anyone interested should RSVP to blackwell1922@hotmail.com.

