Dispatch: no one harmed after crash in Mountville

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – No one has been injured after a car crashed off the highway in Mountville, according to dispatch.

Dispatch says that crews responded around 7:30 a.m. after a car traveling on route 30 left the highway and crashed on 182 Church Street.

One person was involved in the crash and was not injured, according to dispatch.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

