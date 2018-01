LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old Lancaster woman died Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of New Holland Pike.

Manheim Township police said the woman lost control and struck a tree around 8:19 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was not immediately released.

The roadway was closed for about five hours in both directions between Route 30 and Eden Road.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should call the police department at 717-569-6401.