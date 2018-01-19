Victim recognized, refused would-be robber, police say

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man is facing charges he tried to rob his former employer at gunpoint.

Nahseer Nein, 18, waited for the night deposit at a bank in the 500 block of Willow Street early Friday, then pointed a handgun at a 43-year-old man and ordered him to hand over the money, police said.

The man recognized Nein as a former employee of the business. He drove off with the deposit and reported the incident to police.

Responding officers found Nein near the bank and arrested him for robbery and simple assault. He was placed in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail.

The handgun was not recovered and is suspected to have been a BB gun or a look-a-like, police said.