Top GOP lawmaker told party officials he’ll run for Congress

MARC LEVY, Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Dave Reed, the majority leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, is telling Republican Party officials that he plans to run for Congress to succeed U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster in the southwestern Pennsylvania seat.

Arnold McClure, Huntingdon County’s GOP chairman, says Reed called him this week to tell him that he’ll run for the 9th District seat. Two other Republican Party officials also say Reed informed them of those plans. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they said Reed wants to make a formal announcement next week. He’s expected to do that Monday.

In an email Thursday, Reed said his family will make a decision over the weekend.

The crowded Republican primary field includes state Sen. John Eichelberger and two-time candidate Art Halvorson.

Schuster is stepping down after holding the seat since 2001.

