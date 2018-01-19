The January thaw has arrived

Yesterday could not have been any nicer and the sunshine helped warm us to near 40 degrees in many backyards. Expect similar conditions today with a cold start, followed by sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s. It will be a great way to end the work week!

Get ready for a quiet and mild weekend with a chance to thaw out. The streak of sunshine continues into the start of the weekend and temperatures will approach 50 degrees by Saturday afternoon! This also means much of the recent snowfall will disappear over the weekend. The Outdoor Classic hockey game in Hershey Saturday night should be pleasant and mild with temperatures in the low 40s at the time the puck drops. It couldn’t be a nicer evening for late January! Expect a few more clouds for Sunday, but the weather remain quiet, mild and dry.

The developing pattern shows milder days, along with chances for rain on occasion. Some showers will move in at the end of Monday, with dry and sunny conditions (and slightly cooler) returning for the middle of next week. Enjoy the thaw!