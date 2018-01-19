Studio Session: Danni Peace

Soul/pop-rock artist, Danni Peace, joined us for a Studio session and performed her song “Home” off her album “The Odyssey”

“I grew up with Whitney Houston and Cece Winans and gospel artists so that is very engrained in me. As I matriculated to college, I began listening to more rock artists like Janis Joplin and Sting. So I would describe my sound as Soul with elements of rock and pop” tells Danni.

Check out her performance above and for more information about Danni, feel free to visit her website!

