Source of strange odor around York County found, fixed

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Strange odors reported in the city Friday morning were coming from the P.H. Glatfelter Paper Mill in Spring Grove, officials said.

The York Fire Department said it responded to numerous calls reporting an odor similar to natural gas throughout the city. Similar calls were reported across the county.

The problem was fixed around 7:30 a.m. and the odor is expected to dissipate soon, the fire department said.

Glatfelter reported an equipment malfunction caused the smell, according to a post on Spring Grove Borough’s Facebook page.

The company told the borough there was no need for alarm.