Source of strange odor around York County found, fixed

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Strange odors reported in the city Friday morning were coming from the P.H. Glatfelter Paper Mill in Spring Grove, officials said.

The York Fire Department said it responded to numerous calls reporting an odor similar to natural gas throughout the city. Similar calls were reported across the county.

The problem was fixed around 7:30 a.m. and the odor is expected to dissipate soon, the fire department said.

Glatfelter reported an equipment malfunction caused the smell, according to a post on Spring Grove Borough’s Facebook page.

The company told the borough there was no need for alarm.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s