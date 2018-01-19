Re-Bath & More: Bathroom Trends of 2018!

Jon Witmer, Owner of Re-Bath & More, joined us today to discuss the latest and greatest trends in bathroom remodeling.

“Similar to the last few years, the shower is definitely the focal point of the bathroom. With busy schedules, the bathtub has taken a back seat to the shower and I don’t see that changing any time soon. Since the shower is the focal point, more amenities are being added to that space. For example, hand showers, seats, and upgraded shower heads are very popular options. Also, most people are looking to maximize the shower space, so many of our projects involve removing closets or large tubs to make space for a larger shower,” tells Jon.

We explore different colors, materials, and designs in the video above.