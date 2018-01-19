Pothole repairs planned on I-83, Route 30

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT plans to tackle potholes next week on portions of Interstate 83 and Route 30 in York County.

Repair crews will be working on I-83 Monday through Thursday, between Exit 4 and Exit 16 in the northbound lanes and between Exit 28 and Exit 16 in the southbound lanes, PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said.

On Route 30, the repair work is planned Monday between North Hills Road and the Susquehanna River, and Tuesday between Kenneth Road and Route 462.

Maintenance crews will be starting each day at around 9 a.m. and finishing at around 3 p.m.