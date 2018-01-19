Police seek tips in months-old death investigation

GARDNERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help in a year-old death investigation in Adams County.

Fred A. Ramos, 48, of Gardners, was found dead in his vehicle at a lumber yard in the 400 block of Upper Bermudian Road, in Tyrone Township, on May 12, 2016.

An autopsy revealed Ramos died from blunt force trauma to his head, but the manner of death has not been determined, state police said.

Police want to talk to anyone who knew Ramos and had any contact with him in the 24 hours preceding his death. Those people should call state police in Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.