Police: No serious biohazards found in letter that sickened troopers

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – No serious biohazards were found in a suspicious letter that sickened three people at the Pennsylvania State Police – Carlisle station, a spokesman said Friday.

Trooper Brent Miller said police, the FBI, and the U.S. Postal Service continue to investigate what was in the envelope and where the letter originated. The envelope and the letter contained in it are being tested at an FBI lab.

Miller said troopers and a civilian employee who became ill after the envelope was opened Thursday afternoon have returned to work. He added that there is no threat to the public.

The letter was addressed to a trooper at the station, at 1538 Commerce Avenue in South Middleton Township, who immediately became ill after opening the envelope.

The station was evacuated for several hours beginning around 2 p.m. Troopers were allowed to return around 7:30 p.m.