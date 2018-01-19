Police: Lebanon man raped online dater

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man is accused of raping a woman he met on a social media dating website.

Norman Boltz III, 35, is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats.

City police said Boltz and the 19-year-old woman agreed to meet Thursday at his home, where he choked her, threatened to kill her, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman fled the home unclothed to a friend’s vehicle parked outside. She and her friend immediately reported the incident, police said.

She was treated at a medical facility for injuries to her face and body.

Boltz was arrested after a brief foot chase. He was placed in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.