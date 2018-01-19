Police from across the Midstate honor fallen deputy marshal during procession to funeral home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Police from across the Midstate honored a fallen deputy marshal during a procession to a local funeral home.

Traffic stopped in both directions in Susuquehanna Township for the procession in honor of Deputy Marshall Christopher Hill as it made its way down Linglestown Road.

Cruisers from police departments from surrounding communities followed the hearse to Geigle Funeral Home. Officers and firefighters also lined the road giving the hearse a salute as it traveled under an American flag hung between two fire trucks.

Hill was killed Thursday morning while serving a search warrant to a wanted woman in Harrisburg.

U.S. Marshal Martin Payne said Hill joined the Marshals Service in 2006 in Washington, D.C. and transferred to Harrisburg in 2009. He was an Army veteran, who served in Afghanistan, from 1993 to 1996.

Hill also served with the Marshal Service’s prestigious and highly-trained Special Operations Unit.

He is survived by his wife and two children.