Paper mill malfunction creates a smelly situation in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – What’s that smell in York County? A foul odor filled the air Friday morning. It was originally believed to be from a gas leak, but something else spread the smell and concern through parts of the county.

People in and around Spring Grove experienced an extra smelly situation, and it all started with a malfunction at P. H. Glatfelter paper mill.

Spring Grove is known for its quaint community, rural atmosphere, and on Friday, people sniffed out something else.

“People in York said they could actually smell that,” said Rodger Laughman, who’s lived in Spring Grove for 50 years.

A pungent smell filled the air.

“Is somebody spreading manure, or what’s going on? Like garbage set for a little bit, for over a week, and then you open up the lid,” Laughman said. “That’s kind of what might hit you.”

Eileen L. Beck, vice president of human resources at P. H. Glatfelter, sent abc27 News the following statement:

“This morning Glatfelter experienced an equipment malfunction in a venting collection system. Although all standard operating procedures were correctly followed and the malfunction was corrected in a timely manner, it caused an unpleasant odor in the community surrounding our Spring Grove, PA facility. This odor is not harmful to the public, and it is not natural gas. It is an odor that is associated with the pulping process. Glatfelter’s operations remain well below the venting limits established by the US EPA and PA DEP. Further, Glatfelter’s operations are in compliance with all laws and regulations.”

Laughman is somewhat used to the smell. He says it’s gotten better over the past decade, but it can be a shock for those who aren’t used to it.

“People say, ‘Oh my God! How can you stand that?’ My grandkids, when we first brought them up from Shrewsbury, the kids would go, ‘Oh, my what is that?'”

No injuries have been reported, and the paper mill says the malfunction has been fixed.