Opioid crisis, drug treatment court, and Group Violence Initiative among new DA’s priorities

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County’s new district attorney has been in office only a few weeks, but he has three specific priorities for the county to begin his term.

District Attorney Dave Sunday says his first goal is to increase funding for the county’s drug treatment court.

The second priority includes having more coordination among agencies for York’s Group Violence Initiative and strengthen it. The GVI focuses on repeat violent offenders.

“This opioid epidemic is sort of like the coal in the engine of crime in York County. I would say probably close to 80 percent of all the crime in York County is either directly or tangentially related to heroin abuse,” Sunday said.

Battling the opioid crisis is Sunday’s third priority.

“I am very terrified with regards to this epidemic,” Sunday said. “The reason I say that is because it has become so overwhelming. It is a generational-altering crisis that we’re in right now.”

Sunday says his office will work more closely with the York Opioid Collaborative to increase training, education, and treatment in the county.