North George Street in Manchester Township to close Saturday

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – North George Street between Lightner Road and Route 30 in Manchester Township will be closed to all traffic on Saturday morning.

The closure will begin at 8 a.m. and continue to about 11 a.m., PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said.

North George Street will not be available for drivers exiting Interstate 83 at Exit 22.

Penny said the closure is at the request of the Northern York Regional Police Department and is necessary for the investigation of an incident that occurred in the area.