Mayor says Harrisburg Officer was injured in shooting

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse says a Harrisburg Police Officer was shot at Thursday’s shooting.

Papenfuse says a bullet hit the officers protective gear and ricocheted up. He said the officer was taken to the hospital and was released. Papenfuse says the bullet that hit the officer did not cause lasting damage.

“Emotionally, I think it’s going to take some time to process everything that happened. I was proud of the bravery in which he showed and which everyone showed yesterday,” said Papenfuse.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s