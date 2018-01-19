Mayor says Harrisburg Officer was injured in shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse says a Harrisburg Police Officer was shot at Thursday’s shooting.

Papenfuse says a bullet hit the officers protective gear and ricocheted up. He said the officer was taken to the hospital and was released. Papenfuse says the bullet that hit the officer did not cause lasting damage.

“Emotionally, I think it’s going to take some time to process everything that happened. I was proud of the bravery in which he showed and which everyone showed yesterday,” said Papenfuse.