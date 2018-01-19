Homes and cars on Mulberry Street hit with bullets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The scene is clear and the clean up is underway for neighbors on Mulberry Street.

“We have 1 2 3 4 bullet holes,” said Diane Stinson. Stinson’s car was hit multiple times with bullets.

On Thursday, U.S. Marshal’s were serving a warrant to Shayla Pierce when Kevin Sturgis shot at police in the home. Sturgis killed U.S. Deputy Marshal Christopher Hill and injured York Police Officer Kyle Pitts. Sturgis was killed by police.

“Initially when they allowed me to return to my vehicle to review the damage they showed me the shot that’s through my windshield,” said Stinson.

Stinson says her insurance will cover the damage after she pays a $1000 deductible. She says her neighbors do not have the same coverage.

“Unfortunately I have neighbors that only have liability, so all of the damages to their vehicles are going to have to come out of their pockets,” said Stinson. She is reaching out to lawmakers to see if her neighbors can receive some assistance.