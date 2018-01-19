Hedge fund founder enters field for Dent’s US House seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Another new face is joining the field vying to succeed Republican U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent in the eastern Pennsylvania district that stretches from Allentown to Hershey.

Dan David, co-founder of the hedge fund Geoinvesting, announced his candidacy this week for the Republican nomination. That makes a half-dozen Republicans and seven Democrats seeking the 15th District seat.

By spring, the 48-year-old first-time candidate may be better known as a featured face in “The China Hustle.” It’s a documentary film about fraud by Chinese firms that get listed on U.S. stock exchanges, but escape punishment. Changing the law is a core campaign issue for David.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last September and is scheduled for release March 30.

The primary election is May 15.