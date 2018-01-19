Foundation to aid family of slain deputy U.S. marshal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A foundation that provides financial assistance to first responders killed in the line of duty says it will help the family of slain deputy U.S. marshal Chris Hill.

An announcement from the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Harrisburg’s city government center.

Hill, an 11-year veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service, was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant with the agency’s a fugitive task force in Harrisburg early Thursday.

Ofc. Kyle Pitts, a 10-year veteran of the York City Police Department serving on the task force, was shot and wounded.

Officers returned fire and killed the gunman, 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, a Philadelphia man with two active warrants from his hometown.

U.S. Attorney David Freed said the task force was serving an arrest warrant on 30-year-old Shayla Pierce, who was wanted by Harrisburg police for terroristic threats, illegal possession of a firearm, and simple assault. The team entered Pierce’s home in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street, placed her in handcuffs, then came under fire both inside and outside the home.

Hill was transported to UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg hospital where he died.

Pitts was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment and is expected to survive.

U.S. Marshal Martin Payne said Hill joined the Marshals Service in 2006 in Washington, D.C. and transferred to Harrisburg in 2009.

Hill served with the U.S. Marshal Service’s prestigious and highly-trained Special Operations Unit. He was also an Army veteran who served from 1993-96.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Pierce was taken into custody and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $200,000 bail. Her relationship to Sturgis wasn’t clear.

His active warrants were for failure to appear for sentencing on a firearms charge, and for failure to appear for a violation of probation hearing on original charges of receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unauthorized use of an automobile.

He also had a juvenile adjudication on a charge of rape, authorities said.