Foundation kick-starts donations for Deputy Hill’s family

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A foundation that provides financial assistance to first responders killed in the line of duty says it will help the family of slain Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Hill.

“Our promise, our commitment, is that in a very, very short period of time Deputy Hill’s family will never have to worry about their home again,” said Frank Siller, founder and CEO of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday that it has launched a campaign to pay off the Hill’s mortgage. It will start by making a $100,000 donation.

“If your husband or your wife go out and protect our streets and our neighborhood and our country, and if something happens to them, that we as Americans are going to take care of the family left behind,” said Siller.

People can donate to the campaign at tunnel2towers.org.

