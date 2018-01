HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 38-year-old Hanover man died after a single-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant Township early Friday.

State police did not immediately release the man’s name. They said he lost control of a 2003 Nissan Altima and struck a tree in the 4200 block of Hanover Road. around 3:30 a.m.

Police said speed seems to be a factor.

