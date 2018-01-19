Court denies appeal of man who killed wife in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A state appeals court has again denied a new trial for an inmate who killed his wife by stabbing her more than 80 times.

Carrington Joseph, 31, is serving a life sentence for the May 2014 killing of Melissa Cowen at her Lancaster Township home. Cowen, a mother of five, was killed while her two infant children were seated in their car seats in the same room as the attack.

Prosecutors said during the attack, Joseph broke two knives and retrieved additional knives from the kitchen, and at one point dragged his wife back into the home when she tried to escape.

In his appeal, Joseph claimed among other things that he acted in self-defense. Pennsylvania Superior Court found he sustained no stab wounds during the attack and could have retreated even if his wife was the aggressor.

He also claimed that his trial lawyer was ineffective for failing to file a motion to suppress his confession, and for “coercing” him not to testify in his own defense.

