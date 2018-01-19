Carlisle man dies after Route 15 crash near Dillsburg

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man has died after a three-vehicle crash that closed Route 15 in both directions for several hours on Thursday.

Glen Varner, 77, was a passenger in a GMC SUV that was rear-ended while stopped in the left lane for a turn onto Old Cabin Hollow Road, in Franklin Township, around 2:20 p.m., Northern York County Regional police said. He died at a hospital.

The impact pushed the southbound GMC into the northbound lanes where it collided with a tractor-trailer.

The 66-year-old woman driving the GMC, and the 84-year-old woman who rear-ended the SUV with a 2007 Chevrolet sedan, were both transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for moderate injuries, police said.

The truck driver was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information should call the police department at 717-467-TELL(8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.