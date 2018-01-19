Camp Hill borough manager charged with DUI

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Camp Hill’s borough manager has been charged with DUI.

Patrick Dennis, 34, was charged this week with two counts of a first-offense DUI, one for a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.10 percent but less than 0.16 percent, according to court records.

He additionally was cited for summary charges of driving an unregistered vehicle and speeding.

State police said Dennis was arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 83, near the Strinestown exit in York County, during the early morning of Dec. 30.

The arrest came 11 days after Camp Hill’s former police chief, Doug Hockenberry, resigned following DUI charges against him.

Dennis hasn’t responded to a request for comment.