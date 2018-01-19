Bassinets sold on Amazon recalled for fall, entrapment risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Multipro bassinets sold by Amazon have been recalled because they don’t meet the mandatory federal safety standard for bassinets and cradles.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Multipro Baby Cradle N Swing poses fall and entrapment hazards to babies. No injuries have been reported.

The safety agency said people should immediately stop using the bassinets, disassemble them, and throw them away.

People who purchased the bassinets on Amazon.com will be contacted directly and automatically issued a gift card refund for the full purchase price.

If you purchased one of the bassinets on Amazon and do not receive direct communication, you can contact Amazon toll-free at 888-280-4331 anytime or online at www.amazon.com.