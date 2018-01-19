Baltimore mayor replaces police commissioner

Kevin Davis
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 file photo, Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Kevin Davis speaks at a news conference at the department's headquarters in Baltimore, in response to the Department of Justice's request for a 90-day delay of a hearing on its proposed overhaul of the police department. Hundreds of Baltimore residents are expected to show up to offer commentary, critiques and recommendations regarding a proposed agreement to overhaul the city's troubled police force. A judge on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, denied a request to delay the hearing, calling the Trump administration's request a "burden and inconvenience." (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Baltimore’s mayor has replaced the city’s police commissioner, saying a change in leadership is needed to reduce crime.

A news release from Mayor Catherine E. Pugh’s office Friday morning says Deputy Commissioner Darryl DeSousa will take Kevin Davis’ place. The release says DeSousa, a 30-year veteran of the force, will assume responsibility immediately.

The mayor’s office says the 53-year-old DeSousa is a city resident whose appointment will be made permanent following “appropriate approvals.”

Violent crime rates in Baltimore have been notoriously high for decades and the city has recently been dealing with increasing homicides. The city ended 2017 with 343 killings, bringing the annual homicide rate to its highest ever – roughly 56 killings per 100,000 people.

A news conference is scheduled for later Friday morning.

