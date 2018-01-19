Baltimore mayor replaces police commissioner

BALTIMORE (AP) – Baltimore’s mayor has replaced the city’s police commissioner, saying a change in leadership is needed to reduce crime.

A news release from Mayor Catherine E. Pugh’s office Friday morning says Deputy Commissioner Darryl DeSousa will take Kevin Davis’ place. The release says DeSousa, a 30-year veteran of the force, will assume responsibility immediately.

The mayor’s office says the 53-year-old DeSousa is a city resident whose appointment will be made permanent following “appropriate approvals.”

Violent crime rates in Baltimore have been notoriously high for decades and the city has recently been dealing with increasing homicides. The city ended 2017 with 343 killings, bringing the annual homicide rate to its highest ever – roughly 56 killings per 100,000 people.

A news conference is scheduled for later Friday morning.