51 deer found to have fatal disease as tests continue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission says 51 deer from the 2017-18 hunting seasons have tested positive for chronic wasting disease so far.

All positive tests were among deer harvested in disease management areas where the illness fatal to deer has been detected in captive and free-ranging deer.

Forty-eight positive tests were within DMA 2, in southcentral Pennsylvania, and three were within DMA 3, in northcentral Pennsylvania. DMA 2 includes parts of Bedford, Blair, and Fulton counties. DMA 3 includes parts of Jefferson and Clearfield counties.

The majority of samples collected are still being analyzed, the game commission said. Final test results will be released when available.

Chronic wasting disease attacks the brains of infected deer, elk and moose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no strong evidence humans or livestock can contract the disease.

It was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2012.