If your idea of a new car is something totally different, Toyota might have your machine. The 2018 C-HR certainly stands out, especially in an awful color called Iceberg Radiant Green. The white roof is a $500 option.

Assembled in Turkey, “swoopy” is the best way to describe styling. C-HRs are front-wheel-drive. All-wheel drive is not available.

Even though it’s an affordable car, the quality of interior materials is below what you’d expect from Toyota. It seems like all the cash in the C-HR went to a bundle of electronics like steering assist, radar cruise control, and even automatic high beams. Surprisingly, navigation and satellite radio are not available.

The bright spot here is comfortable front bucket seats. The only transmission is a continuously variable automatic.

Visibility to the rear is just as bad as you would expect with the pinched roofline, and while the door handles look cool, they’re so high it would be tough for kids to reach them.

Legroom in row two is tight. Cargo space is good, especially because row two seat backs fold flat. There is also usable storage space under the cargo floor.

The 2.0 liter four has only 144 horsepower, so acceleration is – shall we say – challenging. Once underway, however, the C-HR handles well, and four-wheel disc brakes are nice, too.

So for the 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE, I say thumbs up to good cargo space, good handling, and comfortable front seats; thumbs down to poor visibility, no navigation or sat radio, and it’s slow.

I averaged about 28 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker is $24,318.