York police officer injured in shooting expected to make full recovery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York City police officer was injured in a shooting while serving a warrant with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Harrisburg early Thursday.

York’s mayor and police chief spoke about Ofc. Kyle Pitts’s bravery and dedication to the job. Police Chief Troy Bankert says Pitts has won awards for his investigations and bravery.

Bankert says Pitts is a 10-year veteran of the force, married, and the father of three daughters. He was struck once in his elbow and has non-life threatening injuries.

The mayor and chief plan to give Pitts and his family all the support they need.

“We’re there with anything that they need, and thank you. Thank you. Anybody who puts themselves out there to protect us deserves all of our thanks,” Mayor Michael Helfrich said.

“The first thing we do is any type of immediate support for that family,” Bankert said. “We’ve had sick and injured officers before. Sometimes it’s just providing meals, and sometimes it’s just listening to what they have to say for the day, just knowing that we’re there.”

Pitts underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.