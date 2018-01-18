Woman phoned bomb threat to employer, police say

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman was arrested after making a bomb threat to her employer, police said.

Yiset E. Witter, 23, is charged with threat to use weapons of mass destruction, terroristic threats, harassment, and other charges.

Upper Allen Township police said Witter made the threat in a phone call Tuesday. They said her employer was a business in the township that is contracted for support services to a federal agency in Washington, D.C., and the threat caused a significant disruption at both facilities.

Witter was arrested when she arrived for work on Thursday. She was placed in Cumberland County Prison on $75,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.