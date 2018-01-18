Witness to police shooting says violence becoming too common

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents of Mulberry Street who live close to where a deputy U.S. marshal was shot and killed early Thursday say the once quiet neighborhood has deteriorated over the years.

“At roughly 6 a.m., I heard three consecutive gunshots. Pow, pow, pow,” said Diane Stinson, who witnessed the entire incident from her front porch. “So, as I come out the door, I see a police officer run across the street in front of my house, bend down, and say ‘Officer shot. Officer shot.'”

Stinson saw a man running out of an alleyway, just three doors down from her Mulberry Street home. Two officers were chasing after him.

“I guess he was shooting back because I heard rapid gunfire,” Stinson said. “You could actually see the sparks from the bullets.”

Police and the suspect ran right past Stinson’s car, just feet from where she was standing. At that point, she says she heard upward of 20 more gunshots.

Stinson says it was a scary scene, but also one that has become too familiar over the years. Her biggest fear is what could happen to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“When I first moved into this neighborhood nine years ago, it was very quiet. Homeowner neighborhood. That’s dramatically changed. And as that dramatically changed, so has the environment,” Stinson said. “My heart goes out to both families, but I’m scared. The bottom line is I’m scared.”