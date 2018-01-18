What’s Going Around: flu, strep throat, stomach bug

UPMC Pinnacle’s Heritage Pediatrics is reporting a lot of influenza cases, with high persistent fever for five or more days, head congestion, body aches and cough.

Sore throats are also still a common complaint. If sore throat is present with flu symptoms, it’s likely from the flu, according to Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman.

Some of the sore throat cases have tested positive for strep throat, especially in school-aged children. Step throat needs to be tested with a throat swab and needs to be treated with an antibiotic. Strep throat often does not have a cough or fever associated with it. The main symptom is a sore throat, painful swallowing, and often a headache and upset stomach as well.

“If you think you could have strep throat or have been exposed to someone with strep throat, see your doctor,” Zimmerman said. “It can be dangerous to not treat a strep throat infection.”

Healthcare professionals at Summit Heath’s urgent care clinics in Franklin and Cumberland counties report a high volume of children with the stomach bug this week.

Parents don’t always have to seek medical attention for the stomach bug, but there are some common myths providers say can make the symptoms worse.

A lot of times, providers say parents give children a glass of water too soon after they vomit. Often children say they are thirsty, but since their stomach is inflamed from vomiting, it’s best to wait 15 to 30 minutes, or else it could trigger another episode. Start with just a sip every 15 minutes, they said.

Also, don’t assume your child is on the mend just because vomiting stops. Most stomach bugs start with vomiting, but diarrhea can then start, and last for a week, with a fever and body aches.

If symptoms don’t start to subside after a day or two, it’s a good idea to call your family physician.

Another thing to avoid is over-the-counter medicine for diarrhea. A lot of parents think they are helping their child by giving them medication such as Pepto Bismol. Healthcare providers say a lot of tummy medications can cause side effects that make the child worse. Also, they slow down digestion and can keep the bug in your child’s gut longer.

Here are six reasons to give your healthcare provider a call when your child is down with the stomach bug:

1. A newborn is vomiting.

2. Your child can’t keep down even tiny amounts of water.

3. The child has signs of dehydration, such as dark urine, not urinating, eyes seem sunken and their face is pale; dry lips or mouth; or no tears when they cry.

4. If you see dark-drown particles in their vomit or a reddish substance in stool it could be a sign of an intestinal blockage.

5. Diarrhea more than once every hour.

6. A newborn with a temperature of 100.4 or higher.

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics continues to see a lot of illness. The number of flu cases continues to increase, still with a vast predominance of Influenza A strains.

They also saw a sharp increase in strep throat and stomach bug cases.

In infants, bronchiolitis increased slightly from the prior week.

In light of all of this, viral illnesses and ear infections were still the highest among all diagnoses.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice on the flu:

“The flu can look like a virus with congestion, runny nose, sore throat, headaches and fever. The symptoms are typically much more severe and come with significant fatigue. Symptoms typically last five days, during which time side effects including pneumonia and respiratory distress are more likely to occur than with the common cold. Fevers can occur with both, though often are higher with the flu.

The flu can be deadly in children, particularly babies, due to rapidly progressing respiratory distress. Any signs of increased work of breathing in a baby should be evaluated by a physician.

The flu shot is still available and recommended for all babies over the age of 6 months, children and teens. The flu shot is never perfect in fully preventing the flu, but getting the flu shot lessens the flu course and results in a lower death rate from the flu.

Tamiflu is a medication that can shorten the course of the flu by a day or two, though it’s often reserved for babies or kids with higher likelihood to have severe complications from the flu. It also commonly causes gastrointestinal side effects, like nausea and vomiting.”

The pediatricians of Penn State Children’s Hospital again saw an uptick in flu cases, as is the trend overall in Pennsylvania. They are still seeing upper respiratory viruses as well. On the plus side, there’s been a drop in rhinovirus, the virus that causes the common cold.

This week, WellSpan Medical Group providers are seeing an increase in the number of flu cases.

It is not too late to get a flu shot – the best defense against the flu. Anyone looking to schedule their flu vaccine may contact their primary care provider. For additional information, visit http://www.WellSpan.org <http://www.WellSpan.org>.

The WellSpan Medical Group is asking community members to be vigilant, and to be on the lookout for family, friends and neighbors who show signs of respiratory illness and to get them medical care, if needed. Cases of the flu can rapidly worsen, with younger and older populations generally being the most vulnerable. Early diagnosis may lessen the severity and duration of the illness, and WellSpan Medical Group providers have observed favorable results following the administration of anti-viral medications used to treat the flu.

As a reminder, those seeking care for respiratory illnesses at any WellSpan care site, such as primary or urgent care locations or hospitals, are encouraged to adhere to respiratory etiquette practices. Techniques such as coughing into the inside of your elbow, frequent handwashing with antibacterial soaps for 20 to 30 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, such as Purell, are recommended to help prevent the spread of illness in public and at home.

Geisinger Holy Spirit saw an increase in the number of flu cases at several of their locations in Cumberland County. Here’s the breakdown:

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care-Carlisle: common colds, flu, dry skin, and nose bleeds

Geisinger Holy Spirit Urgent Care-Carlisle: flu

Geisinger Holy Spirit Primary Care-Mechanicsburg: flu, RSV in kids, GI issues