VF Corporation announces new distribution center, 175 jobs

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – VF Corporation will open a new distribution center in Lebanon County and bring more than 175 new full-time jobs to the area over the next three years, the company announced Thursday.

The clothing and apparel company will lease a 500,000-square foot facility in Jonestown to distribute products under its Vans, The North Face, and Timberland brands.

VF expects to begin hiring later this year and open the new facility by early 2019. The new jobs in the distribution center and adjacent office will include operations, human resources, shipping and logistics, maintenance, safety, managerial, and clerical.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said VF received a funding proposal that includes $358,000 in job creation tax credits and $48,600 in funding for employee training.