Treasurer stole $26K from bus drivers association, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former treasurer is accused of stealing more than $26,000 from the Central Dauphin Bus Drivers Association.

Robert D. Shaffner II, 78, of Harrisburg, is charged with felony counts of theft and money laundering.

Lower Paxton Township police said the president of the association discovered funds were missing from the association’s bank account in August. Several years of bank statements were reviewed, and it was discovered that Shaffner had used his association-issued debit card for 167 unauthorized cash withdrawals since September 2015.

Shaffner was arraigned on the charges Wednesday and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.