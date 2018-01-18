Treasurer stole $26K from bus drivers association, police say

By Published:
Robert D. Shaffner II (Lower Paxton Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former treasurer is accused of stealing more than $26,000 from the Central Dauphin Bus Drivers Association.

Robert D. Shaffner II, 78, of Harrisburg, is charged with felony counts of theft and money laundering.

Lower Paxton Township police said the president of the association discovered funds were missing from the association’s bank account in August. Several years of bank statements were reviewed, and it was discovered that Shaffner had used his association-issued debit card for 167 unauthorized cash withdrawals since September 2015.

Shaffner was arraigned on the charges Wednesday and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s