The long and frequently dangerous history of the US Marshals Service

A team of heavily armed men in military fatigues moves into position and surrounds a targeted home.

They knock on the door and yell “Open up, U.S. marshals.”

It happens quite often and ABC27 cameras have been there in the past when the United States Marshals Service served warrants across the Midstate.

It’s usually early morning.

It’s usually loud.

It’s always potentially dangerous, as the community was tragically reminded Thursday morning.

“The disadvantage of trying to arrest someone on a warrant is typically these people know they’re wanted so they can lay in wait,” said state Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) who was the U.S. Marshal when Chris Hill was hired in 2009. Hill was gunned down in Harrisburg while serving a warrant.

Regan called him a “cream of the crop” cop.

“I’m sure it makes a lot of cops out there feel vulnerable because they all know him (Hill) and what he was like,” Regan said, adding that Hill had been a highly decorated Army veteran prior to becoming a deputy marshal.

The United States Marshals Service is the oldest federal law enforcement agency in America, tracing its roots to 1789 and President George Washington.

Wyatt Earp was a U.S. marshal. Wild Bill Hickock was too.

U.S. marshals escorted James Meredith into a segregated University of Mississippi in 1962.

Tall, flannel-suit wearing marshals were immortalized by Norman Rockwell as they led a tiny Ruby Bridges into a southern elementary school. His 1964 painting was an iconic portrayal of the civil rights fight gripping the nation.

Marshals also oversee the witness protection program and protect federal judges, like U.S. District Court Judge John Jones of Pennsylvania’s Middle District.

“For us, it’s like losing a member of the family,” Jones said of Hill’s killing. “We’re all feeling it today.”

The specific circumstances surrounding the warrant and Hill’s shooting are still unclear. But U.S. Attorney Dave Freed (R) is sure the officers were at that Harrisburg house for a reason.

“It’s not just every warrant out there that the locals call up the marshals and say, ‘hey, let’s go grab this person,'” Freed said.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane, Hill’s boss, was visibly shaken while describing how the fatal events unfolded. He fought back tears several times but called Hill a hero.

“It’s something that we do, serving warrants against bad guys. We typically operate with a minimum of six, and I think there was seven there today,” Pane said.

Seven marshals went out on the mission. Only six came home.

More than 200 marshals have been killed in the line of duty in the more than 200 years of service. Chris Hill’s name now goes on that list.

“To see a great guy like Chris fall is really sobering and just a reminder of how much we owe these public servants who go out there every day and try to protect us,” Regan said.